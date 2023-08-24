Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Aug 2023

Asda slashes prices on over 400 products as cost of living crises continues to bite

In a significant move to help its customers with the financial burden of the cost-of-living crisis, Asda has reduced the price of 425 products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The supermarket giant aims to ensure essential products remain affordable amidst economic strains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From today (24 August), prices will be lowered by an average of 11% on items such as nappies, infant follow on milk, bread, cheese, cereals, pasta, fish fingers, sausages and chicken breasts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This recent initiative builds upon Asda’s prior commitment, which saw the supermarket invest £13m just last month, reducing prices on over 200 of its own-label products by an average of 9%. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The supermarket’s latest Income Tracker has indicated that despite a slight easing in the CPI inflation rate, families continue to face substantial financial pressures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Household disposable incomes have seen a dramatic fall since July 2021, with the average household having over £100 less per month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement, Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Our own data tells us that many customers are continuing to struggle with rising living costs. This latest price investment targets the products that our customers buy consistently, to help make their shopping budgets stretch further.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Comerford also mentioned the supermarket’s ongoing collaborations with suppliers, ensuring that any potential savings on commodity prices are passed directly to the customers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the many products with newly reduced prices are: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Product Current price New price
SMA PRO Follow on Milk 6+ (200ml) £1.05p £0.90p
Asda Little Angel Comfort & Protect Nappies (various sizes) £3.25p £2.99p
The Bakery at Asda White & Wheat Loaf (800g) £1.00p £0.75p
The Bakery at Asda 6 Soft White Rolls £1.00p £0.80p
Asda Mature Cheddar Cheese (400g) £3.20p £3.00p
Asda Tangy & Sweet Orange Juice (1.75ltr) £2.60p £2.25p
Asda 6x 125g Strawberry Yoghurts £1.35p £1.20p
Asda Honey & Nut Crisp Cereal 500g £2.00p £1.70p
Hellman’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 235g £2.00p £1.85p
Asda Penne 3kg £4.00p £3.75p
Heinz Spaghetti Hoops 4x400g £3.50p £3.00p
Heinz Tinned Spaghetti 4x400g £3.50p £3.00p
Heinz Chopped Tomatoes 4x400g £4.75p £3.50p
McCain Naked Oven Chips Crinkle Cut (1.7kg) £3.70p £3.50p
Asda 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers (900g) £4.50p £3.70p
Asda Beef Meatballs (640g) £4.75p £3.80p
Asda 8  Flavourful Pork Sausages (454kg) £2.30p £2.15p
Asda Tender Chicken Breast Fillets (1kg) £6.95p £6.60p
Asda Succulent Chicken Leg Quarters £3.35p £2.60p
‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

