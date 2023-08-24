Asda slashes prices on over 400 products as cost of living crises continues to bite
In a significant move to help its customers with the financial burden of the cost-of-living crisis, Asda has reduced the price of 425 products.
The supermarket giant aims to ensure essential products remain affordable amidst economic strains.
From today (24 August), prices will be lowered by an average of 11% on items such as nappies, infant follow on milk, bread, cheese, cereals, pasta, fish fingers, sausages and chicken breasts.
This recent initiative builds upon Asda’s prior commitment, which saw the supermarket invest £13m just last month, reducing prices on over 200 of its own-label products by an average of 9%.
The supermarket’s latest Income Tracker has indicated that despite a slight easing in the CPI inflation rate, families continue to face substantial financial pressures.
Household disposable incomes have seen a dramatic fall since July 2021, with the average household having over £100 less per month.
In a statement, Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Our own data tells us that many customers are continuing to struggle with rising living costs. This latest price investment targets the products that our customers buy consistently, to help make their shopping budgets stretch further.”
Comerford also mentioned the supermarket’s ongoing collaborations with suppliers, ensuring that any potential savings on commodity prices are passed directly to the customers.
Among the many products with newly reduced prices are:
|Product
|Current price
|New price
|SMA PRO Follow on Milk 6+ (200ml)
|£1.05p
|£0.90p
|Asda Little Angel Comfort & Protect Nappies (various sizes)
|£3.25p
|£2.99p
|The Bakery at Asda White & Wheat Loaf (800g)
|£1.00p
|£0.75p
|The Bakery at Asda 6 Soft White Rolls
|£1.00p
|£0.80p
|Asda Mature Cheddar Cheese (400g)
|£3.20p
|£3.00p
|Asda Tangy & Sweet Orange Juice (1.75ltr)
|£2.60p
|£2.25p
|Asda 6x 125g Strawberry Yoghurts
|£1.35p
|£1.20p
|Asda Honey & Nut Crisp Cereal 500g
|£2.00p
|£1.70p
|Hellman’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 235g
|£2.00p
|£1.85p
|Asda Penne 3kg
|£4.00p
|£3.75p
|Heinz Spaghetti Hoops 4x400g
|£3.50p
|£3.00p
|Heinz Tinned Spaghetti 4x400g
|£3.50p
|£3.00p
|Heinz Chopped Tomatoes 4x400g
|£4.75p
|£3.50p
|McCain Naked Oven Chips Crinkle Cut (1.7kg)
|£3.70p
|£3.50p
|Asda 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers (900g)
|£4.50p
|£3.70p
|Asda Beef Meatballs (640g)
|£4.75p
|£3.80p
|Asda 8 Flavourful Pork Sausages (454kg)
|£2.30p
|£2.15p
|Asda Tender Chicken Breast Fillets (1kg)
|£6.95p
|£6.60p
|Asda Succulent Chicken Leg Quarters
|£3.35p
|£2.60p
