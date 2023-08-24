Asda slashes prices on over 400 products as cost of living crises continues to bite

In a significant move to help its customers with the financial burden of the cost-of-living crisis, Asda has reduced the price of 425 products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The supermarket giant aims to ensure essential products remain affordable amidst economic strains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From today (24 August), prices will be lowered by an average of 11% on items such as nappies, infant follow on milk, bread, cheese, cereals, pasta, fish fingers, sausages and chicken breasts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This recent initiative builds upon Asda’s prior commitment, which saw the supermarket invest £13m just last month, reducing prices on over 200 of its own-label products by an average of 9%. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The supermarket’s latest Income Tracker has indicated that despite a slight easing in the CPI inflation rate, families continue to face substantial financial pressures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Household disposable incomes have seen a dramatic fall since July 2021, with the average household having over £100 less per month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement, Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Our own data tells us that many customers are continuing to struggle with rising living costs. This latest price investment targets the products that our customers buy consistently, to help make their shopping budgets stretch further.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Comerford also mentioned the supermarket’s ongoing collaborations with suppliers, ensuring that any potential savings on commodity prices are passed directly to the customers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the many products with newly reduced prices are: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Product Current price New price SMA PRO Follow on Milk 6+ (200ml) £1.05p £0.90p Asda Little Angel Comfort & Protect Nappies (various sizes) £3.25p £2.99p The Bakery at Asda White & Wheat Loaf (800g) £1.00p £0.75p The Bakery at Asda 6 Soft White Rolls £1.00p £0.80p Asda Mature Cheddar Cheese (400g) £3.20p £3.00p Asda Tangy & Sweet Orange Juice (1.75ltr) £2.60p £2.25p Asda 6x 125g Strawberry Yoghurts £1.35p £1.20p Asda Honey & Nut Crisp Cereal 500g £2.00p £1.70p Hellman’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 235g £2.00p £1.85p Asda Penne 3kg £4.00p £3.75p Heinz Spaghetti Hoops 4x400g £3.50p £3.00p Heinz Tinned Spaghetti 4x400g £3.50p £3.00p Heinz Chopped Tomatoes 4x400g £4.75p £3.50p McCain Naked Oven Chips Crinkle Cut (1.7kg) £3.70p £3.50p Asda 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers (900g) £4.50p £3.70p Asda Beef Meatballs (640g) £4.75p £3.80p Asda 8 Flavourful Pork Sausages (454kg) £2.30p £2.15p Asda Tender Chicken Breast Fillets (1kg) £6.95p £6.60p Asda Succulent Chicken Leg Quarters £3.35p £2.60p

