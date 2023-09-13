Asda set to launch biggest ever Tickled Pink Breast Cancer Campaign with over 200 exclusive pink products

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches this October, Asda is gearing up to launch its most ambitious Tickled Pink campaign yet.

With over 200 exclusive pink products in the offering, the supermarket giant aims to drive awareness and raise significant funds for its charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

Several iconic brands have thrown their weight behind this initiative, turning their packaging pink in a show of solidarity.

This includes Diet Coke, Heinz Baked Beans, and for the first time ever, the Warburtons Toastie Loaf.

The Tickled Pink campaign is no stranger to the UK public.

Celebrating its 27th year, it stands as one of the UK's longest-running charity partnerships.

This year over 200 pink products from more than 50 different suppliers gracing Asda's shelves.

Available both in-store and online, the range includes the George clothing line and Asda's own label lines.

Asda has set an ambitious target, hoping to raise £7 million throughout 2023 via product sales and fundraising.

Since its inception in 1996, the campaign has successfully raised an impressive £82 million.

In a new twist, Asda's reward customers stand to benefit too.

With the launch of the first-ever charity rewards mission, customers purchasing the Tickled Pink range not only support the charity partners but also receive £1 in their cash pot for every four products bought.

Products available from 21st September include special pink variants of Diet Coke, Warburtons Toastie loaf, Fibre One 90 Strawberry & Cream Doughnuts, Heinz Baked Beans, and Cushelle Quilted Toilet Roll. Alongside these, Asda's own label will feature products ranging from household items to plants and flowers.

Furthermore, George at Asda has crafted a Tickled Pink exclusive clothing line, featuring 22 different products, from t-shirts to nightwear.

In a move to constantly remind customers of the importance of regular checks, breast awareness messages are printed inside garments and on swing tag labels.

Kris Comerford, Asda's Chief Commercial Officer – Food, expressed the company's pride in the overwhelming support from suppliers. Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Warburtons' historical support for families and their excitement in joining this campaign.

The crux of the Tickled Pink campaign is the emphasis on breast cancer awareness. Through in-store POS, Asda shares poignant stories of five individuals, this year's 'Real Self-Checkers', underscoring the importance of regular breast checks through their personal experiences with the disease.

The Tickled Pink collection will be available across Asda stores in the UK and online from 21st September, continuing throughout October. Donations from sales will be split between Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! For more details, readers are encouraged to visit: www.asda.com/tickled-pink.

