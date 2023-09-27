Asda reveals the exact date shoppers can pre-book their Christmas delivery slot

Asda has revealed that shoppers can pre-book their Christmas food delivery as early as next week, marking the earliest the retailer has ever opened its online delivery slots.

From Tuesday 3rd October, Asda's Delivery Pass members will be privileged to book their grocery delivery or click-and-collect slots online at Asda.com or through the Asda app. All other Asda patrons will have the opportunity to reserve their slots from Tuesday 10th October, a full two weeks earlier than in 2022.

In the week leading up to Christmas, over one million home delivery and click-and-collect slots will be available.

Asda says its Christmas range is not just extensive but "focuses on affordable indulgence with over 275 brand-new lines launching for 2023. Offerings include the Extra Special Porchetta and Extra Special Brown Butter & Spiced Dark Rum Mince Pies, ensuring all tastes are catered for with 57 new vegan and 35 new Free From products also launching this Christmas."

The early opening of delivery slots comes in the wake of data from Asda's Income Tracker, highlighting that despite a positive shift in inflation figures, 60% of UK households are experiencing a decline in disposable income compared to last year.

Acknowledging this financial strain, Simon Gregg, Senior Vice President of Ecommerce, expressed the company's understanding of customers' intent to spread the cost of Christmas this year.

He assured that with over one million slots available in the Christmas week, shoppers will be able to secure their preferred delivery slot.

Moreover, shoppers can also utilise Asda's turkey pre-order service, providing an opportunity to reserve their Christmas dinner centrepiece up to two months in advance, with a minimum online spend of £40 for delivery and £25 for click and collect.

This initiative, which includes offerings of deliveries on Christmas Eve following a successful pilot in 2022, is a part of Asda's commitment to providing convenience, choice, and exceptional value to its customers, ensuring a smooth and delightful Christmas shopping experience.

For more information about Asda's Christmas offering and how to book their slot, shoppers can visit: asda.com/Christmas.

