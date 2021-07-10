Asda is offering £10 off tickets to UK attractions for family ‘Fun Packed Summer’

Asda has launched its ‘Fun Packed Summer’ event, offering £10 off tickets to some of the top attractions in the country to help keep the kids entertained during the Summer months.

With foreign travel still proving difficult, the offer will be welcomed by families who are desperate to get out and about and enjoy the summer in the UK, but are looking to get the best deals on their days out.

Research from Asda’s latest Income Tracker* shows that due to covid restrictions, a third of Brits felt they were not getting value for money when it came to days out and that experiences were not what they were before the pandemic.

A sharp rise in the cost of essential spending, in part, due to increases in the price of transport, fuel and energy also means that the cost of living has increased by almost £11.99 per week compared to this time last year, putting an even greater emphasis on value and families getting the most out of days out together.

To help, Asda is offering its customers the opportunity to grab £10 vouchers when they spend £50 on their weekly shop in store, or £100 online.

They can be redeemed at over 2,000 theme parks and attractions around the country until May 2022 from Drayton Manor Theme Park, Flip Out and Go Ape to small local farms, there’s plenty to keep everyone busy.

People won’t have to travel far to take advantage, as 96% of Asda stores have an average of 40 activity venues within 15 miles, offering plenty of choice for those who want to stay close to home.

All Asda customers have to do is go to https://asdafunpackedsummer.com/ and upload a photo of their receipt to redeem their voucher.

Preyash Thakrar, Asda’s Chief Strategy Officer said: “We know the last 18 months have been really tough for families and as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches people are wanting to get back out and about again and enjoy time together. But, with the cost of living up £50 a month versus this time last year – they need great value for money as well as great fun.

“Our Fun Packed Summer event is our way making sure our customers can get the best value on their weekly shop and memory making days out.”

The Summer of Fun deal is live until 16th August in all stores and online.

For more information visit: https://asdafunpackedsummer.com/

Vouchers are redeemable until May 2022.

*Asda serves over 18 million customers per week and captures regular feedback from a large pool of customers through its Income Tracker, Asda customer research via Kokoro’s sentiment tracker, ‘The Score’ and Asda 1000.