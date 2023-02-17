Asda invests £141m to raise hourly pay rates for 115,000 staff by 10%
Asda has announced that it will invest £141m in hourly pay for its store staff.
The supermarket chain will increase hourly pay by 10%, resulting in rates of £11.00 per hour from April and £11.11 per hour from July.
The new rates of pay exceed both the National Living Wage and the Real Living Wage rates, recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.
The new rates will apply to retail staff across the UK.
Asda is investing in pay hikes for more than 115,000 staff who work across its 633 stores.
All eligible hourly-paid store colleagues who have been with Asda for more than three months will receive a bonus payment for 2022, the amount of which will be confirmed at the end of February and paid to colleagues the following month.
Mohsin Issa, Asda’s Co-owner, stated, “We appreciate the great job that our store colleagues do representing Asda while serving customers day in and day out.”
“We know that rising living costs are affecting customers and colleagues alike and recognise we have a responsibility to support them during these challenging times.”
“This is why we have made a record investment of £141m to increase pay for retail colleagues by 10% this year.”
