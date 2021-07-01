Arriva Buses promotion sees £1 evening single fare launched

Arriva is introducing a £1 evening single fare offer to support local businesses, boost the night-time economy and encourage more people back on bus.

Despite life not being quite back to how we used to know it just yet, the country is starting to venture out again.

The bus company is launching the £1 promotional fare to make your journeys with Arriva even more convenient.

The new fare will be available from Friday 2nd July to 31st July 2021.

The £1 fare will be valid for any single journey on any Arriva bus in the Wales and Chester Plus ticket zone after 7pm each evening up until 2am and can be bought on board our buses or in advance via the Arriva UK Bus app and website.

Tickets bought on board are encouraged to be purchased using contactless payment or, if using cash, by paying the exact fare price. You can find more information and the terms and conditions at arrivabus.co.uk/pound-fare.

Arriva Area Managing Director, Michael Morton said: “We are proud of our local network. Ensuring our customers safety and comfort whilst on board continues to be our priority, we have taken many steps to ensure this, if you haven’t travelled with Arriva recently, you can find more information about bus travel here.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers on board to travel safely and affordably, helping to reconnect our towns, cities and local communities.”

“We know how much the pandemic has impacted the UKs night time economy and we hope that by introducing this £1 evening fare, Arriva can also help support local businesses across the region – by making it easy and more affordable to get out and about and enjoy the evenings. So, whenever you’re ready to head back out, we’re here to get you where you need to go!”