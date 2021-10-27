Arriva Bus Wales drivers vote in favour of industrial action over pay dispute

Arriva bus drivers across North Wales voted “hugely in favour of industrial action” following a ballot.

Drivers have been balloted over strike action in a dispute with their Arriva Buses Wales overpay.

The ballot of the bus drivers across 6 North Wales depots including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl closed on Tuesday.

Following the result of the ballot, Unite tweeted: “Our message is clear, Arriva need to step up & pay their Drivers what they deserve”

Industrial action and strikes could start as early as November 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Our members at @arrivabuswales have voted hugely in favour of industrial action. Arriva’s refusal to offer a fair pay increase has left Drivers with no other option. Our message is clear, Arriva need to step up & pay their Drivers what they deserve.#CheersDrive pic.twitter.com/LFdJ1ceuQP — UniteWales (@UniteWales) October 26, 2021

Ahead of the ballot, Unite Regional Officer, Jo Goodchild said last month ; “Arriva’s refusal to put forward an adequate pay increase means Unite has no choice but to ballot for industrial action.”

“Our bus drivers have been true heroes during the pandemic.”

“They have played a crucial in keeping the country moving, ensuring our hospital staff and other key workers were able to get to work during the pandemic.”

“Disgracefully despite all their efforts they have been subjected to verbal abuse, sometimes even physical abuse from passengers whilst trying to ensure everybody’s safety whilst travelling on board the vehicles.”

“Low pay and tough working conditions have led to a significant number of bus driver shortages across North Wales and the public is facing bus services being cut on a weekly basis. ”

“This is all down to Arriva and other companies simply not paying the rate for the job. ”

“Our members have had enough. It is time for Arriva to stop the rot, think again and give our members the decent pay award they deserve”.