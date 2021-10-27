Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Oct 2021

Arriva Bus Wales drivers vote in favour of industrial action over pay dispute

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Arriva bus drivers across North Wales voted “hugely in favour of industrial action” following a ballot.

Drivers have been balloted over strike action in a dispute with their Arriva Buses Wales overpay.

The ballot of the bus drivers across 6 North Wales depots including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl closed on Tuesday.

Following the result of the ballot, Unite tweeted: “Our message is clear, Arriva need to step up & pay their Drivers what they deserve”

Industrial action and strikes could start as early as November 2021

Ahead of the ballot, Unite Regional Officer, Jo Goodchild said last month ;  “Arriva’s refusal to put forward an adequate pay increase means Unite has no choice but to ballot for industrial action.”

“Our bus drivers have been true heroes during the pandemic.”

“They have played a crucial in keeping the country moving, ensuring our hospital staff and other key workers were able to get to work during the pandemic.”

“Disgracefully despite all their efforts they have been subjected to verbal abuse, sometimes even physical abuse from passengers whilst trying to ensure everybody’s safety whilst travelling on board the vehicles.”

“Low pay and tough working conditions have led to a significant number of bus driver shortages across North Wales and the public is facing bus services being cut on a weekly basis. ”

“This is all down to Arriva and other companies simply not paying the rate for the job. ”

“Our members have had enough. It is time for Arriva to stop the rot, think again and give our members the decent pay award they deserve”.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Top 20 companies scammers most commonly impersonated are delivery service providers – with Royal Mail taking top place

News

A494 back open following earlier collision in Queensferry

News

Improving energy efficiency in Welsh homes critical for health and well-being

News

A project to open the upper reaches of a Flintshire river to migrating Brown Trout has been a success

News

UK Government ‘vote of confidence’ for North West & North Wales HyNet carbon capture project welcomed by Mersey Dee Alliance

News

Flintshire based Search and Rescue team called to help injured person on Hope Mountain

News

Welsh Government sets out plans to ensure number of EV charging points meet increasing demand

News

Over 320,000 booster vaccines in Wales amid fears rollout is going to slow

News

North Wales Conservative MPs defend controversial sewage vote after backlash

News





Read 337,737 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn