Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Jan 2022

Updated: Wed 5th Jan

Arrests made over last few weeks in Holywell as anti-social behaviour continues to blight town

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Incidents of anti-social behaviour are continuing to blight a Flintshire town but police have made several arrests and have vowed to make more.

Over the past few months, North Wales Police have been dealing with a number of incidents, one of the most recent included youths throwing stones at house doors in the town.

Police have said parents may not be aware of the “trouble” their child may be causing.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) continues to be an issue in Holywell Town Centre with numerous arrests being made over the last few weeks.”

“We will continue to work with partner agencies and making further arrests in order to solve this matter.”

“Some parents may not be aware of the trouble their child might be causing so we need to make them aware otherwise further arrests will be happening and potential evictions from their home.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Omicron: 10% of North Wales’ NHS staff and firefighters off work

News

Boss of Deeside based Iceland: “revisit onerous self isolation rules, seven days is a long time”

News

Met Office warning over possible icy conditions on untreated roads

News

North Wales health board: “Vital we get many more people vaccinated ahead of Omicron peak

News

Over £100m of new funding will help make schools and colleges in Wales Covid-secure

News

Patients urged to choose right service as North Wales A&E departments are ‘extremely busy’

News

Reopening of schools in Flintshire and Wrexham remains under review amid potential staff absences

News

Update: A494 Aston Hill back open following earlier vehicle fire

News

Police ask workers on Deeside Industrial Estate to be vigilant following another moped theft

News





Read 388,292 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn