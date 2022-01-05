Arrests made over last few weeks in Holywell as anti-social behaviour continues to blight town

Incidents of anti-social behaviour are continuing to blight a Flintshire town but police have made several arrests and have vowed to make more.

Over the past few months, North Wales Police have been dealing with a number of incidents, one of the most recent included youths throwing stones at house doors in the town.

Police have said parents may not be aware of the “trouble” their child may be causing.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) continues to be an issue in Holywell Town Centre with numerous arrests being made over the last few weeks.”

“We will continue to work with partner agencies and making further arrests in order to solve this matter.”

“Some parents may not be aware of the trouble their child might be causing so we need to make them aware otherwise further arrests will be happening and potential evictions from their home.”