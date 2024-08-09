Appeal launched after Flintshire holiday park’s log cabin plans rejected

An appeal has been launched after plans to build 13 log cabins at a holiday park in Flintshire were rejected.

Proposals were submitted in November last year to improve facilities at Ynyshir Farm Holiday Park in the village of Picton, near Llanasa.

It came after several similar applications for the site were previously refused by Flintshire Council officials.

Agents acting on behalf of Paul Edwards, who owns the park, said the latest scheme would provide a boost to the local economy.

However, a planning officer denied permission for the proposals in May after claiming it would harm the appearance of the area.

An appeal has now been lodged with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales in a bid to have the decision overturned.

In an appeal statement, agent acting on behalf of Mr Edwards said: “The proposal would not be detrimental to the rural character and appearance of the area, given the design and low scale nature of the units.

“Further to this, the retention of the existing landscaping features together with additional landscaping proposed would limit any localised views of the scheme.

“With regards to highway safety, improvements to the visibility splays could be secured via an appropriately worded planning condition.

“Overall, it is advanced that the development complies with the relevant policies of local and national planning policy.

“It is therefore respectfully requested that planning permission is granted for the proposed development.”

Several objections were submitted against the proposals, including by members of Llanasa Community Council and three neighbouring residents.

They raised a number of issues, including increased traffic, the impact on the rural landscape and noise and light pollution.

In a report, Flintshire planning officer Mark Harris said the plans would also result in the overdevelopment of the site.

He said: “The site is situated wholly within the open countryside and the erection of 13 holiday cabins is considered excessive in scale, given the site’s open context, and therefore inappropriate to the characteristics of the site and locality.

“Whilst the plans propose the introduction of single storey holiday cabins, with additional planting to the frontage of the units, the development as proposed would still result in overdevelopment of the site to the detriment of the character of the landscape.”

The appeal will be decided by a planning inspector at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter