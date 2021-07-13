Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Jul 2021

Appeal for witnesses and video footage following serious collision in Chester

Police are appealing for information and video footage after a man sustained serious injuries following a collision in Chester.

At 1.51am on Monday 12 July police were called to reports of a collision on the Deva Link Road in Chester.

Officers attended the scene and found there had been a collision between a HGV and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Northwich, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

His condition is currently described as critical.

The driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man from Warrington, was uninjured.

A police spokesperson said: “enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoiting IML 1035217



