Posted: Sat 18th Dec 2021

Appeal for CCTV footage after food items over cars and properties in Deeside

An appeal for CCTV footage has been launched after food items were thrown over cars and at properties in Deeside.

Police have said the items including beans, tinned tomatoes and eggs were thrown in the Courtland Drive area of Aston.

It is the second appeal this month from police following other incidents involving food items being through at vehicles in the Aston area.

PCSO Lydia Platt said: “We have received reports of beans, tinned tomatoes, eggs and other food items thrown at cars and properties in the area of Courtland Drive, Aston.”

“We are appealing to anybody who may have CCTV that has captured those involved. If you do have any information, please get in touch. We will continue patrolling the area.”

Contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/

 

 

 



