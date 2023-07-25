A55 in Flintshire all clear following earlier bovine invasion
Update: Traffic Wales has confirmed the “cattle have now been safely removed from the network.”
Earlier report: Motorists travelling on the A55 are being warned about delays due to cows on the road.
The bovine invasion has taken place at junction 33 near Northop (Flint/Mold turn off).
Traffic Wales has confirmed that a herd of cattle found their way onto the busy road in both directions.
There is around two and a half miles of stationary traffic on the westbound side.
⚠️Warning ⚠️#A55 Both directions J33 Northop (Flint/Mold).
Reports of cattle in the road both directions.
Please be aware traffic will be stopped for the safe removal of the animals.
Traffic officers en route. pic.twitter.com/TQiQeG3JTD
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) July 25, 2023
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News