An evening with John Martin – Tickets go on sale for Mayor of Mold’s final fundraiser term

Tickets have gone on sale for the Mayor of Mold Councillor Haydn Jones final fundraising evening of his Mayoral term. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Jones will be joined by comedian and author John Martin for an entertaining evening filled with laughter and storytelling. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Known for his energetic performances and exceptional wit, Martin has written jokes for British comedy legends such as the late Bob Monkhouse and Sir Ken Dodd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for John Martin said “John is always fresh and up-to-date with his material. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This originality coupled with his encyclopaedic knowledge of jokes makes him a true master of comedy! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A journalist once described John as a ‘human joke factory’ when he smashed the World Record for continuous joke telling, which lasted an amazing 101 hours 39 minutes – an incredible feat!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“John is a terrific writer of comedy having written jokes for many years for such British greats as the late Bob Monkhouse and Sir Ken Dodd. John also has an extraordinary gift of ad-lib and he enjoys utilising this talent to the full, often receiving standing ovations for his razor-sharp wit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“His ability to do this, with rapier-like speed, has earned him the title ‘The World’s First Interactive Comedian’.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mayor of Mold Councillor Haydn Jones said “I am delighted John is supporting my Mayoral event, having seen John perform on a couple of occasions, I can guarantee he will be making the audience laugh with his legendary stand-up comedy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On the evening John will also be talking about his life, his love of history and the books he has written. The evening promises to be an entertaining night for all.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“All proceeds from the evening will go to my Mayor’s fundraising Appeal, ‘Save a Life, Make a Difference’ appeal which this year is supporting Mold Community Hospital League of Friends, Mold Alex Football Club and North Wales Bowel Cancer Support, all causes that are very close to my heart.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £10 per person and can be purchased from Mold Town Council office, 1st floor Earl Road, Mold, CH7 1AB 01352 758532 option 3 or email events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

