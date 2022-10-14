Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 14th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 14th Oct

Ambulance workers in Wales to vote on strike action

Wales Ambulance Service (WAS) faces a strike vote as GMB Union launches a formal industrial action ballot.

More than 15,000 ambulance workers from Wales Ambulance Service, neighbouring North West Ambulance Service and ambulance trusts in London, East of England, East and West Midlands, North East, Yorkshire, North West, South Central, South East Coast and the South West will take part in the strike vote.

GMB has said ballot dates will be announced in the coming days.

The vote comes following a consultative ballot which saw 90 per cent of GMB’s almost 1,500 WAS members vote in favour of a walk out.

Paramedics and ambulance workers are angry over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award, which leaves them facing yet another massive real terms pay cut.

GMB is calling on the UK and Welsh governments to uplift the pay for hard pressed ambulance staff.

Kelly Andrews, GMB Organiser, said: “Unfortunately 4 per cent is like sticking a plaster on an open wound – it’s not going to help.

“Ambulance staff are at the forefront of our emergency services, and already underpaid and undervalued for the work they do.

“The and UK and Welsh governments need to come back to the table with something that recognises their hard work, plain and simple.”

