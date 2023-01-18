Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Jan 2023

Updated: Wed 18th Jan

Ambulance staff and nurses in Wales to strike on same day

In a significant escalation of the ongoing pay dispute, ambulance workers will join nurses in taking strike action on February 6th in Wales and England. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The GMB union has announced four new stoppages for ambulance staff, with one of the strike dates coinciding with the nurses’ strike date. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This marks the first time that both ambulance staff and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have taken action on the same day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The strikes are a result of ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions, with NHS staff seeking a pay increase closer to inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high of around 10%. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will strike for 12 hours on February 6 and 7 unless a new pay offer is put on the table by Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Almost 1,500 ambulance workers across Wales who are member of GMB Union will carry out four more strike dates in an ongoing pay dispute ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers, and other staff will take to the picket line on February 6th, February 20th, March 6th, and March 20th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Today’s announcement from the GMB Union comes just hours before ambulance workers represented by Unite stage a 24-hour walkout on Thursday (January 19th). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ambulance workers previously took industrial action in December over the same issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The joint strike action is expected to cause major disruptions to the NHS and put additional pressure on both the Welsh and UK governments to come to a fair agreement with the striking workers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Health Minister Eluned Morgan met with health union representatives last week in a bid to curb further industrial action and to address workers’ concerns. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​​​​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​​​​‍‌​​‌​​‌​ ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government’s offer of a one-off payment for NHS staff “falls far short of what our members need” unions said. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said the only way to solve the dispute is with a “proper pay offer.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’,” said Rachel Harrison. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our message to the Government is clear – talk pay now. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days – playing political games with their scaremongering. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“But it seems the cold, dead hands of the Number 10 and 11 Downing Street are stopping this from happening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In the face of government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s up for this Government to get serious on pay. We are waiting.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
