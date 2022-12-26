Almost a third of people in Wales have dunked in someone else’s cuppa

A survey by school feeding charity Mary’s Meals has revealed that around one in three people in Wales have dunked a biscuit in someone else’s cuppa.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno and Lizzie Acker, stars of Great British Bake Off, have spoken out on the poll – with 2021 winner Giuseppe saying: “I would never dunk my biscuit in someone else’s cuppa – and I won’t be held responsible for my actions if anyone dares dunk their biscuit in mine!”

The survey of 2,000 people across the UK, held in support of the charity’s Raise Some Dough campaign, also revealed that in Wales:

Almost a third of people in Wales have dunked their biscuit in someone else’s cuppa (31%)

Just 13% of respondents said they never dunk biscuits, with a further 7% saying they don’t eat biscuits

The digestive (14%) and chocolate digestive (14%) are tied for the nation’s favourite biscuit to dunk, while the party ring (3%) and fig roll (3%) are the least popular biscuits for dunking

15% of people eat biscuits in bed

And more than a quarter of people (26%) eat biscuits in the garden

Giuseppe says: “The traditional Italian breakfast is caffè latte and biscuits, rigorously dunked. So, I love to dunk! But, while I love to share the experience of eating together, I don’t like sharing food – so I would NEVER dunk my biscuit in someone else’s cuppa!”

Lizzie – who reached the quarter finals of Great British Bake Off in 2021 – takes a different view: “I’m not a dunker, I love the crunch of a freshly baked biscuit. A soggy biscuit is as bad as a soggy bottom, in my opinion!”

This winter, Mary’s Meals is asking people in Wales to take part in its new baking fundraiser, Raise Some Dough.

The charity serves nutritious school meals in some of the world’s poorest countries, many of which are impacted by conflict and natural disasters. The promise of food attracts hungry children into the classroom where they can gain an education and hope for the future.

It costs just £15.90 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals every school day for a year.

Dan McNally, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, says: “Whether you dunk in your own cuppa, dunk in someone else’s, or don’t dunk at all, everyone can enjoy a biscuit while ‘raising some dough’ to raise vital funds for Mary’s Meals.

“We’re so grateful to Giuseppe and Lizzie for their support – and we hope they inspire people across the UK to get baking!”

Giuseppe adds: “Mary’s Meals is a wonderful charity that serves nutritious school meals in some of the world’s poorest, and often most difficult, locations.

“Whether you’re a brilliant baker or a budding baker, please do what you can to support its important work. Your kindness will transform lives!”

Giuseppe and Lizzie are just two of the famous faces supporting Mary’s Meals. Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor, and actors Joanna Lumley and Tamzin Outhwaite have all shared their favourite biscuit recipes in the charity’s free fundraising pack – which includes a mug-shaped cookie cutter. It is available online from marysmeals.org.uk/raise

Donations made to Mary’s Meals until 31 January 2023 will be doubled by a generous group of supporters, up to £1.5 million, with the charity’s Double The Love campaign.

