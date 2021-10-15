Almost 50,000 booster jabs administered across North Wales

Almost 50,000 people across north Wales have now received a coronavirus booster jab.

As part of the rollout, which has been underway in the region over recent weeks, those over the age of 50 and with underlying health conditions are being invited to come forward for their third vaccine.

Unlike the initial stage of the rollout all those being invited for their booster will be offered a Pfizer vaccine regardless of what they have received previously. This is being offered to all in the initial nine priority groups who received their second dose of the vaccine six months ago.

Ffion Johnstone, west area director at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “Our booster campaign is now well underway and we have delivered almost 50,000 booster vaccinations across North Wales already.

“This is a really important part of making sure we protect as many people in our communities as possible as we head into the winter months, and in turn our vital NHS services.

Our vaccination centres are very busy at the moment so we would ask people to please make sure they attend their planned appointment. If you cannot attend then please let us know so that we can rearrange your appointment for a time that is convenient and also ensure that time is used to vaccinate someone else.

“Also, please attend your appointment at the right time as arriving early can lead to queuing and delays.

“As a result of us having so many appointments arranged at the moment our Contact Centre is extremely busy. To help with the demand we have extended the opening hours so people can contact the Centre on 03000 840004 from Monday to Friday, 8am to 7pm and Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 1pm.”

The vaccine is also being rolled out to 12 to 15-year-olds in North Wales, with the Welsh Government aiming to have invited everyone in the group for their jab by the October half term.

Ms Johnstone said: “Last week we started to give the COVID-19 vaccine to healthy 12-15-year-olds.

“Invitations to this age group have gone out by letter inviting them and their parent/guardian to a vaccination centre. Young people in this age group will not be able to attend our walk in clinics.

“There is no need for anyone in this age group or their parents/guardians to contact us to book an appointment as they will be invited by letter when it is their turn.

“A parent or guardian will need to provide consent on behalf of the young person and accompany them when receiving their vaccination.

“It’s important that young people and their parents/guardian make an informed decision about vaccination, based on information from trusted sources, such as Public Health Wales.

“For answers to frequently asked questions about vaccinating 12-15-year-olds, please visit our website.

“Advice from the JCVI on whether a second dose should be offered to this age group is expected at a later date.”

Flu vaccines are also being administered with more people than ever before eligible for a jab this winter.

No gap or delay is needed between having a COVID-19 and Flu vaccination. If you are severely immunosuppressed you will receive a letter to advise the steps you should take for both the COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination.

Ms Johnstone added: “As we enter the winter months, we want to remind people that it’s not too late to come forward for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also vitally important that those who have had their first dose receive their second, eight weeks later, in order to receive the very best protection.

“For details on who is eligible for first, second and booster dose vaccines, and how they can receive their jab(s), please visit the COVID-19 Vaccination section of our website here.”