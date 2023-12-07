Aldi set to give staff in Flintshire a pay rise in the New Year

Supermarket chain Aldi is giving its staff in Flintshire a New Year pay rise.

Aldi has announced that it will become the first UK supermarket to guarantee a minimum wage of at least £12.00 per hour for all its store and warehouse colleagues, effective from 1 February 2024.

Aldi is the first supermarket to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage that was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October this year.

Store Assistants' pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally based on the length of service as part of Aldi's £67m investment into colleague pay.

Another notable aspect of Aldi's remuneration package is that it remains the only supermarket in the UK where employees are paid for breaks during their shifts.

For the average store colleague, this benefit is valued at more than an additional £900 a year.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, underscored the company's commitment to both customers and staff. He stated, "Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying supermarket in the sector."

He further emphasised the importance of Aldi's team, saying, "We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year. We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and they play a huge part in making Aldi what it is today."

Aldi's announcement coincides with its recognition as the UK's Cheapest Supermarket by consumer champion Which? in November 2023.

