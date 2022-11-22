Aldi launches £250,000 emergency foodbank fund to support charities this Christmas

Listen to this article

Aldi is supporting local charities, foodbanks, and community groups across the UK through its Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund this Christmas.

The supermarket’s Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund will see it donate £250,000 to help organisations as they prepare to face heightened demand on their services.

The fund builds on Aldi’s successful partnership with community engagement platform Neighbourly which enables all of Aldi’s 980 UK stores to donate surplus food seven days a week, all year round.

Aldi will also be introducing new signage in stores this Christmas to help highlight to customers the most in demand items at foodbanks, as selected by the organisations themselves.

From early December, shoppers looking to donate to foodbanks should look out for the logo on shelves by certain items, such as baked beans, teabags, and toiletries, which can then be dropped at the food donation points located by Aldi’s checkouts.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that Christmas is already a particularly challenging time for many, but this year is understandably going to be even tougher for a lot of households.

“That’s why we’re more committed than ever to doing what we can to give back. We want to make food accessible for all and hope both our additional funding and donation drive will help to make a real difference.”

“The cost-of-living is impacting communities up and down the country and the charities we support are expecting to see demand increase even further over the coming months.

“Without the support of the public and businesses like Aldi we’d be unable to help those in need. Within our network there are many charities and community groups that will be able to put this funding to good use, to support families that are struggling.”

Aldi’s latest commitment follows a recent survey of Neighbourly charities which revealed that 72% will need more food items to help with increased demand this Christmas.

The items that were revealed to be most in-demand, and will be promoted in-store to help drive donations this Christmas, included cereal, rice and pasta, tinned food and toiletries.

Charities and community groups interested in working with Aldi should contact Neighbourly at aldi@neighbourly.com.

Latest News