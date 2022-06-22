Aldi joins M&S by adding ‘Red Flag’ bowel cancer symptoms to own-brand toilet roll packs

Aldi is to add signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to all its packs of own-brand toilet roll in response to Bowel Cancer UK’s #GetOnARoll campaign.

Toilet roll manufacturer Andrex and Mark & Spencer have already committed to the Bowel Cancer UK campaign,

Almost half of adults in the UK can’t name a single symptom of bowel cancer, despite it being the fourth most common cancer.

Knowing the symptoms, and acting on them, means that bowel cancer can be diagnosed earlier when it is more treatable and curable.

But fewer than 40% of people are diagnosed at the earliest stages. We can change this and ultimately save more lives.

Red flag symptoms include changes in bowel habit and bleeding from your bottom and/or blood in your poo, which can all be noticed while people are on the toilet.

Knowing the symptoms to look out for, and acting on them, can lead to bowel cancer being diagnosed at an earlier stage when it is easier to treat and even cure.

Aldi has now teamed up with Bowel Cancer UK to include the potentially life-saving information, together with a QR code for customers to find out more, on over 70m packs of toilet rolls every year.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying, at Aldi, said: “It’s shocking to learn that almost half of all adults in the UK cannot name a single symptom of bowel cancer.”

“When we heard how powerful it could be to simply print the signs and symptoms on loo roll packaging – so they are there when people most need to see them – we were really keen to get involved.”

“Spotting signs early is so important, so anything we can do to raise awareness of what people should look out for, and signpost them to Bowel Cancer UK to find out more, is crucial.”

“We’re delighted to be the first retailer to announce we’re getting on board since the launch of the #GetOnARoll campaign and we’re calling on all other retailers and loo roll brands to follow suit.”

Genevieve Edwards, CEO at Bowel Cancer UK, added: “We are delighted to partner with Aldi to raise vital awareness of bowel cancer symptoms with people all over the country.”

“It’s the UK’s fourth most common cancer, with someone diagnosed with the disease every 15 minutes in the UK. ”

“Bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early, but 60% of people are diagnosed at later stages when it is much more difficult to treat. Part of the problem is low awareness of the red flag symptoms of bowel cancer that should prompt people to contact their GP.”

“It’s such a simple idea to share this vital information on loo roll packaging. It could help us reach millions more people every year, and will undoubtedly help save lives. We want to thank Aldi for taking this step and encourage all other retailers to follow suit.”