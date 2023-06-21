Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 21st Jun 2023

Aldi freezes school uniform bundle prices amid cost of living crisis

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In response to the ongoing cost of living crisis, Aldi has announced the return of its popular £5 school uniform bundle and is freezing its prices to the same rate as 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adding to the good news, the supermarket giant is introducing a price match guarantee on their school uniforms, ensuring shoppers always get the lowest possible price. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The uniform bundle, priced at just £5, includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt, and a choice of trousers or a pleated skirt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The bundle and other uniform essentials will be available in Aldi stores from 6th July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, as with all its Specialbuys, stock is limited and parents are advised to shop early to avoid the September rush. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Designed to withstand the rigours of the school day, Aldi’s school uniform is available in a variety of colours and sizes ranging from 4-12 years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The retailer is also offering a six-month satisfaction guarantee, instilling confidence in parents as the new school year begins. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, commented on the announcement: “The back to school period can be an expensive time for families, and now more than ever shoppers are searching for great value with every purchase. At Aldi, we believe that every child deserves to have access to great quality, comfortable school uniforms, without their parents needing to spend a fortune.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ashfield added, “We remain committed to our customers and strive to support them throughout the cost of living crisis and beyond – that’s why we’ve made the decision to freeze our school uniform prices and continue to offer parents the same great savings as last year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The price match guarantee will run from 6th July until 31st August 2023. It promises to match the lowest total price for the bundled uniform offer, excluding multi-buys and promotional prices, from competitors such as Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, or Marks & Spencer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Armed Forces Week: New memorial area opened at Wrexham Maelor Hospital
  • Future of bus services in Flintshire should be in council’s five-year plan for county
  • More good news for Broughton’s wing makers as leasing firm orders 20 A330neo aircraft

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Armed Forces Week: New memorial area opened at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

    News

    Future of bus services in Flintshire should be in council’s five-year plan for county

    News

    More good news for Broughton’s wing makers as leasing firm orders 20 A330neo aircraft

    News

    Flintshire’s star actor Sir Jonathan will be the icing on choir’s 90th birthday cake

    News

    Anglesey Druids gather for dawn ceremony to mark Summer Solstice

    News

    UK Inflation remiains at 8.7%: No relief for cost of living

    News

    North Wales MS demands stroke survivors’ involvement in future Welsh health strategies

    News

    Flintshire Council feels heat as commercial gas contract hiked by eye-watering 420%

    News

    Wrexham Glyndwr University reveals plans to develop cutting-edge Cyber Hub

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn