Aldi crowned UK’s cheapest supermarket in April
Aldi has secured the title of the UK’s cheapest supermarket in April, according to consumer champion Which?.
Shoppers could save £17 on a basket of items at Aldi compared to the most expensive store.
The monthly analysis compared prices of 39 popular groceries across eight of the UK’s largest supermarkets.
Aldi came out on top with an average basket cost of £69.99, followed by Lidl at £70.64.
The same shopping basket at Waitrose was priced at £87.33, a 24.7% increase.
Which? also compared a larger trolley of 135 items, excluding Aldi and Lidl due to their limited range of branded items.
Asda held the title of the cheapest for this larger selection, with a total cost of £343.46.
In contrast, the same goods at Waitrose amounted to £382.22, 11.2% higher.
Which? emphasises that customers can make significant savings depending on where they shop for groceries.
However, with budget ranges and discounter prices rising, supermarkets need to do more to support customers.
The consumer champion recommends ensuring affordable basic ranges are available in all branches and improving unit pricing on all products for easier comparisons.
Despite engaging with Which?’s Affordable Food For All campaign, none of the major supermarkets have committed to the proposed changes.
Which? is now urging them to act and provide the support needed to help people manage the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Ele Clark, Which? Retail Editor, said:
“The price of food and drink has continued to soar as people suffer through the worst cost of living crisis in decades. ”
“It’s no surprise to see many people turning to discounters like Aldi and Lidl when our research shows they could save up to £17 on a basket of everyday groceries by doing so.’”
“Supermarkets aren’t currently doing enough to help shoppers.”
“Which? believes the big retailers have a responsibility to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, and to provide transparent and comparable pricing so people can easily work out which products offer the best value.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News