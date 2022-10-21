Airbus: Wizz Air celebrates arrival of 170th A320 family aircraft

Wizz Air celebrated the arrival of its 170th Airbus aircraft, which will support operations at Catania International Airport.

The arrival of new A321neo will strengthen Wizz Air’s position as the largest operator of this aircraft type in Europe, the airline has said.

Owain Jones, Chief Development Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are currently the largest operator of A321neo aircraft in Europe. Our significant outstanding orderbook will power both growth and fast fleet renewal, maintaining Wizz Air’s average fleet age as one of the youngest of any major airline.”

“As Wizz Air continues to take new aircraft deliveries, more passengers than ever before will be able to travel across our network to some of the most exciting destinations.”

Wizz Air operates a fleet of ultramodern Airbus A320 family aircraft and is the largest operator of this aircraft type in Europe.

The new Airbus A321neo incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits, with a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.

The wings for the A320 family jest are made at Broughton.

