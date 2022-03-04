Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Mar 2022

Airbus set to give Broughton workers £3,100 bonus as profits soar to record high

Workers at Airbus in Broughton are set for a welcome bonus payment boost this year after profits soared to a record high.

The planemaker’s annual results published in February show recovery from the Covid-19 crisis continues to gather momentum.

Airbus reported a record net income for 2021 £3.5bn, in contrast to heavy losses when the pandemic first hit.

The strong financial results reflect the higher number of commercial aircraft deliveries however the figures were published prior to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Workers at Broughton and Filton will receive £3,173, the biggest bonus payment Airbus has paid out.

Confirming the payment, an Airbus spokesman told Deeside.com: “We can confirm that all Airbus Commercial Aircraft employees in Broughton and Filton will receive a bonus of £3,173 through the company’s ‘Success Share’ scheme.”

“This follows better-than-expected, full-year 2021 financial results that we announced in February.”

Workers will be paid the bonus in May, it is in addition to the 8.1% pay offer over two years that is currently being considered by members of Unite union.

Russia

Earlier this week, Airbus has said it will stop sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines.

The move follows an announcement by Boeing on Tuesday who said it has suspended parts and maintenance support for Russian airlines as well as its operations in Moscow.

Airbus said on Wednesday: “In line with international sanctions now in place, Airbus has suspended support services to Russian airlines, as well as the supply of spare part to the country.”

“Services provided by the Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia (ECAR) have also been suspended pending further review.”

The move means airlines such as the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will not be supported by Airbus.

Aeroflot operates a fleet that includes Airbus A320, A330, and A350 jets.



