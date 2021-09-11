Airbus selects Broughton for military helicopter production line as part of RAF Puma replacement bid

Hundreds of jobs could be created at Airbus Broughton if the company wins a contract to build military helicopters for the Royal Air Force.

Earlier this year the Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced plans to replace its Royal Air Force fleet of 23 Puma HC2 and three British Army-operated types under its New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme.

Airbus Helicopters plans to offer a new military variant of its H175 helicopter to the MoD.

If chosen Airbus would use its Broughton site as the location of a final assembly line for the H175M military helicopter which would replace the RAF Puma fleet.

During a media briefing on Friday Colin James, managing director of Airbus Helicopters UK said that as part of its “evaluation process” Broughton had been “identified as the best industrial location for the project”

He said: “In the validation process that we have been running, which includes [assessing] the best industrial location for production, we selected Broughton because of the benefits it gives us, like access to leading technologies and NMH would be a first helicopter programme to benefit directly from all the commercial, manufacturing and supply chain knowledge from the site.” Writes Shephard Media.

“This is not just about fulfilling UK needs for the New Medium Helicopter but fulfilling world market needs for the export of the product [H175M].”

The Broughton production line would be set up specifically to maximise input from regional suppliers, according to James, an obvious sign that the manufacturer wants to take seriously the MoD’s renewed public push on national prosperity and pivot to ending ‘global competition by default,’ reflected in the latest Defence and Security Industrial Strategy.

If selected for the NMH, Airbus would also export this model globally from the U.K.

Airbus already has extensive ties with the MoD through its support for the Military Flying Training System and H135 Juno and H145 Jupiter at RAF Shawbury

Airbus Helicopters is vying for the NMH contract with Leonardo Helicopters and their AW149 helicopter, which it intends to build in Yeovil.

And reports say Sikorsky could offer the UH-60/S-70i Black Hawk.