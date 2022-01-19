Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 19th Jan 2022

Airbus looks to hire 2000 graduates worldwide as it launches new recruitment drive

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus is hiring 2000 graduates worldwide as it launches a new recruitment drive.

The company has said the aerospace industry is showing strong signs of recovery post-COVID, and is continuing “to prepare the future of aviation and implement its roadmap for decarbonisation.”

Airbus says it intends to start 2022 with a recruitment plan of around 6000 new hires worldwide across the entire group.

Thierry Baril, Airbus Chief Human Resources & Workplace Officer, said: “Airbus has demonstrated resilience throughout the COVID crisis, and has laid the foundations for a bold future for sustainable aviation.

“This can only be achieved by acquiring the right talents in the various domains of expertise that will help us grow our activities as we come out of the crisis, while preparing the long-term transformation of the Company.”

“Following this initial wave of recruitment, which will take place worldwide and across all our businesses, the number of external hires will be reassessed before mid-year 2022 and we will adjust our needs accordingly.”

“Not only will we look at acquiring the new skills that Airbus needs in the post-COVID world, but we will also do our utmost to reinforce diversity across the Company, fostering a safe and inclusive culture reinforcing Team Airbus to be ready to pioneer sustainable aerospace.”

“About a quarter of the planned recruitments should focus on acquiring the new skills to support the Company’s long-term projects and ambition, notably in the fields of decarbonisation, digital transformation and cyber technology.”

“A third of the total recruitment will be allocated to young graduates.”

As well as the graduate roles, applications for Airbus’ award-winning apprenticeship programme is currently open.

To find out more about the opportunities available at Airbus, potential applicants can visit the Airbus website at https://www.airbus.com/en/careers.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

BrewDog set to open bar at Chester Northgate development

News

Collision on A494 in Deeside causing delays

News

Plans to build a new Lidl in Connah’s Quay formally submitted to Flintshire Council

News

£14 million boost for Welsh food and drink businesses

News

Applications open for emergency financial support from Economic Resilience Fund

News

Chester’s new City Policing team unveiled

News

Cost-of-living ‘perfect storm’ not just looming- it’s landed, says Plaid Cymru

News

Station Road in Queensferry reopens after incident

News

Abuse of staff at Flintshire recycling centres leads to permit changes

News





Read 352,118 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn