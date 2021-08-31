Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st Aug 2021

Updated: Wed 1st Sep

Airbus: Leeds based Jet2.com order A321neos aircraft

Leeds based Jet2.com has placed an order for 36 Airbus A321neos aircraft.

The holiday airline is gearing up for a travel rebound in Europe and the order reflects Jet2.com’s ambitious fleet expansion.

The airline has operated a Boeing fleet, this other is the first with Airbus, Philip Meeson, Jet2.com Executive Chairman said, “Jet2.com will be proud to  operate the Airbus A321neo in the years ahead. ”

This aircraft  is, in our opinion,  the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today – it will give our holiday customers a wonderfully comfortable and enjoyable experience as they travel with us for their well deserved Jet2holiday.”

The aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 percent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

“We very much welcome Jet2.com’s decision. Traditionally having been operating non fly-by-wire aircraft, we note with great satisfaction that after having tested a couple of leased A321s and run a comprehensive evaluation, Jet2.com is forward looking and investing in modern and future proof Airbus fly-by-wire technology.”

“This is a testimony to Jet2.com’s vision of efficiency, quality, performance and environmentally friendly flying,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

 



