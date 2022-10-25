Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Oct 2022

Airbus hands UK workforce one-off £1,500 payment to help with ‘current inflationary environment’

Airbus is giving all its employees in the UK a £1,500 one-off payment to help with the rising cost of living.

The Airbus Executive Committee has decided that an ‘exceptional premium’ all employees in France, Germany, Spain, the UK including apprentices.

Widespread price rises are placing a heavy and direct financial burden on the economies of many countries and companies.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Airbus had decided to award its employees group-wide “with an exceptional premium that will be paid on their next payroll.”

“Around 120,000 Airbus employees will benefit from this premium, including apprentices currently employed by the Company across the world.”

Airbus said: “The premium will amount to €/£1,500 (gross) in Airbus’ home countries – France, Germany, Spain, the UK – and will be mirrored in other countries with a premium calculated as a percentage of the average local base salary.”

“The Company believes that this solution is the most appropriate to support our employees in the short-term as they cope with the current inflationary environment.”

The spokesperson added: “As a reminder, Airbus paid a profit-sharing and incentive bonus to its employees just before the summer and has carried out constructive dialogue with its social partners to implement meaningful salary increase policies.”

