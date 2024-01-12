Airbus: Flintshire’s biggest employer reports robust growth in 2023 amid global challenges

Airbus, Flintshire’s biggest employer, has reported a strong performance for 2023, delivering 735 commercial aircraft, an 11% increase compared to 2022, despite a complex operating environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The aerospace giant, which employs around 6,000 people at its Broughton wing-making plant, registered a remarkable 2,319 new orders including 1,835 A320 Family and 300 A350 Family aircraft.

Th achievement demonstrates the aviation industry's robust recovery and acceleration towards modernising fleets with the latest generation of fuel-efficient aircraft.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, remarked on the landmark year, stating, "2023 was a landmark year for Airbus' Commercial Aircraft business with exceptional sales and deliveries on the upper end of our target."

He attributed this success to several factors, including the increased flexibility and capability of Airbus' global industrial system and the strong demand from airlines to refresh their fleets with more modern, fuel-efficient aircraft.

He expressed his gratitude to customers, supplier partners, and Airbus teams for making this possible.

Christian Scherer, Airbus' newly appointed CEO of Commercial Aircraft, highlighted the faster-than-expected recovery of the aviation market, particularly in the widebody segment.

"We originally anticipated aviation to recover sometime in the 2023-2025 timeframe, but what we saw in 2023 was, alongside the single-aisle market, widebody return much sooner than expected, and with vigour," said Scherer.

He praised the efforts of Airbus' commercial and regional teams and thanked customers for their trust and partnership. Airbus recorded unprecedented sales of the A320s and A350s in 2023, welcoming seven new customers for the A350-1000.

Scherer also noted the environmental impact of the new aircraft, saying, "I'm proud to say there are now 735 more fuel-efficient Airbus jets flying today, paving the way to our lower carbon future.

It's the orders we win today that will support us in investing in innovative and even more sustainable solutions tomorrow."

The 2023 delivery breakdown shows the A320 Family leading with 571 deliveries, followed by the A220, A350, and A330 Families. The total of 735 aircraft delivered in 2023 marks a significant increase from the 661 delivered in 2022.

Notably, the 2022 figure was adjusted down by two aircraft, as the transfer of two A350-900 aircraft to Aeroflot could not be completed due to international sanctions against Russia.