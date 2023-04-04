Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 4th Apr 2023

Airbus Easter Bunny hails ‘egg-straordinary’ charity effort by Broughton team

Airbus workers at the Broughton plant have collected nearly 2,000 Easter eggs for local charities, hospitals, and food banks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company’s Easter Egg appeal saw the team gather 1,880 eggs for distribution across 10 different charities and organisations in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The eggs were donated to various groups, including the Flintshire Food Bank, the Chester Children’s Ward, and the Arrow Park Hospital. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other beneficiaries included HFT Shotton, the Quay Elves, and the North Wales Super Kids, as well as the Ancorra House, Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Wrexham Maelor, Chester Sports Association, and other local organisations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Airbus Easter Bunny Katie Edwards expressed her gratitude for the effort of the Broughton team, saying “It was an egg-straordinary effort from our Broughton team, pulling together to donate 1880 eggs to local charities, food banks and hospitals to ensure no-one misses out on Easter this year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Airbus Broughton plant has participated in the Easter Egg appeal for the past two years, with the 2022 appeal successfully gathering 1,700 eggs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year, the team set the mission to break that record, and they managed to exceed expectations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The distribution of the eggs brought a smile to the faces of many recipients, as they received the surprise gifts from the local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Airbus Broughton’s team is already looking forward to the next year’s Easter Egg appeal, hoping to make it even bigger and better. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


