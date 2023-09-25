Airbus announces significant UK employment surge with 1,100 new roles being created

Airbus is set to increase its UK workforce with the announcement of adding 1,100 more roles in various fields including cyber security, software engineering, and robotics engineering.

This significant move is part of Airbus' latest Oxford Economics survey which outlines its contribution not just to the UK, but also its pronounced role in enhancing direct and indirect employment across the wider aerospace and defence supply chain.

With over 25 sites across the UK, Airbus stands as the largest civil aerospace company in the country.

It has a comprehensive presence, being the largest space satellite company, the biggest supplier of large aircraft to the Royal Air Force, and managing around 50% of the UK's civil helicopter fleet.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

This expansion will further reinforce Airbus' commitment to driving economic performance and enhancing technological advancement within the UK.

In Wales, Airbus continues to be a prominent employer, sustaining over 5,500 jobs at its Broughton wing-making plant site and an additional 500 at its Newport site, a renowned centre for cyber security and secure communication.

John Harrison, Airbus General Counsel and UK Chairman, affirmed the company's dedication stating, "

"These findings clearly show that Airbus is good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK.

"I am proud of the contribution our 11,500 UK employees make to the UK economy – a multi billion pound effort from satellites to civil aerospace that helps connect people all over the world. Our deep roots in the UK supply chain and investment across the four nations create long-term regional and local growth – ensuring Airbus' impact is felt at every level.

"But the work does not stop here – our continued investment in R&D, a total of £277m in 2022 alone, is helping to find tangible solutions to the key challenges that affect our world today – from climate change to conflict."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

In 2022 alone, Airbus made a hefty investment in Research and Development amounting to £277 million, underscoring its commitment to addressing global issues such as climate change and conflict.

This recruitment surge by Airbus, a company that directly employs nearly 12,000 people across its various divisions in the UK, showcases its unyielding contribution to the UK's economic and technological landscape.

It also underlines Airbus' emphasis on fostering a robust and resilient supply chain, which is critical in these times of global supply chain issues.

In 2022, Airbus supported 29,000 jobs and contributed £2.3 billion to the UK's GDP with UK SMEs, highlighting its crucial role in the nation's economic framework.

Airbus' active bid to build the UK's New Medium Helicopter at Broughton, further demonstrates its commitment to bolstering the UK's defence and space industries.

If successful, the move to build the H175M Medium Helicopter will create hundreds of new direct and indirect jobs in Flintshire and across the UK.

