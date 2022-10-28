Airbus aiming to increase A320 jet production by 50% in 2025

Airbus has reaffirmed its plans to increase production rates of its bestselling A320 family to 75 jets per month by 2025.

Currently workers at Airbus in Broughton are making wings for 50 A320s per month, that figure is on course to increase to 65 by Summer 2023.

In a trading statement today, the planemaker said it aims to deliver over 700 aircraft this year.

Airbus has however warned that the supply of raw materials “remains fragile” due to the war in Ukraine and the impact of Covid.

Airbus reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax of €836 million compared with €666 million a year earlier, up 26%.

“Airbus delivered a solid nine-month 2022 financial performance in a complex operating environment,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

“The supply chain remains fragile resulting from the cumulative impact of COVID, the war in Ukraine, energy supply issues and constrained labour markets.”

“Our strong focus on cash flow and the favourable dollar/euro environment have enabled us to raise our free cash flow guidance for 2022.”

“The commercial aircraft delivery and earnings targets are maintained. Our teams are focused on our key priorities and in particular, delivering the commercial aircraft ramp-up over the coming months and years.”

