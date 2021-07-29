Chester Road West is now back open following earlier collision

Update: Police have said Chester Road West is now back open.

Earlier report: The Wales Air Ambulance helicopter has landed after Chester Road West was closed.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the road / route as “it is currently blocked due to a road traffic collision”

It is understood the collision has happened between a car and motorcycle.

The helicopter landed at 7:15PM in the grounds of Deeside Leisure Centre.

It took off just after 8pm and flew to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

More shortly.