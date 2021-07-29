Chester Road West is now back open following earlier collision
Update: Police have said Chester Road West is now back open.
Earlier report: The Wales Air Ambulance helicopter has landed after Chester Road West was closed.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the road / route as “it is currently blocked due to a road traffic collision”
It is understood the collision has happened between a car and motorcycle.
The helicopter landed at 7:15PM in the grounds of Deeside Leisure Centre.
It took off just after 8pm and flew to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
More shortly.
