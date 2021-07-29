Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Jul 2021

Updated: Thu 29th Jul

Chester Road West is now back open following earlier collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Police have said Chester Road West is now back open.

Earlier report: The Wales Air Ambulance helicopter has landed after Chester Road West was closed.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the road / route as “it is currently blocked due to a road traffic collision”

It is understood the collision has happened between a car and motorcycle.

The helicopter landed at 7:15PM in the grounds of Deeside Leisure Centre.

It took off just after 8pm and flew to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

More shortly.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Double-jabbed contacts won’t need to self-isolate in Wales from 7 August, First Minister confirms

News

Under-18s invited for their first COVID-19 vaccine in Wales

News

Flintshire Council prepares to choose new chief exec in behind closed doors meeting

News

North Wales PCC and Chief Constable to hold Q&A session on Twitter

News

How global status for North Wales slate landscape could boost international visits and region’s status on world stage

Gwynedd

Chester Zoo is to create a new 10 mile ‘nature recovery corridor’

News

More than 14,000 video consultations between patients and NHS staff in North Wales as services move online due to Covid

News

New memorial to honour North Wales fallen police officers unveiled today

News

North Wales vaccine rates “amongst best in the world” but calls for more 30-39 year olds to come forward

News





Read 397,086 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn