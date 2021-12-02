Action Fraud: Beware of fake NHS emails asking you to order ‘an Omicron PCR test’

A national cybercrime reporting centre is urging people to beware of a bogus ‘Omicron PCR test’ email.

Action Fraud has said criminals are sending fake NHS emails asking you to order ‘an Omicron PCR test’.

The email claims new Covid test kits have had to be made as the new variant “appears dormant in the original test kits.” This is a scam and not correct.

The content of the fake email can be seen below:

Get Your Free Omicron PCR today to avoid restrictions

NHS scientists have warned that the new Covid variant Omicron spreads rapidly, can be transmitted between fully vaccinated people, and makes jabs less effective.

However, as the new covid variant (Omicron) has quickly become apparent, .

What happen if you decline a COVID-19 Omicron test?

In this situation, we warned that testing is in the best interests of themselves. friends, and family.

People who do not consent or cannot agree to a COVID-19 test and refuse to undergo a swab must be isolated.

How to request a Free Omicron PCR test? You can order your Omicorn per test via NHS portal by clicking the link below:

Action Fraud has said: “The NHS will never ask for bank details, so please be aware of suspicious emails or text messages.”

“Received an email or text which you’re not quite sure about? Is it asking you for payment or financial details?”

“If you are suspicious, you should report it by forwarding the email to: Report@phishing.gov.uk”

“Report suspicious text messages by forwarding them to 7726.”