Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Dec 2021

Action Fraud: Beware of fake NHS emails asking you to order ‘an Omicron PCR test’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A national cybercrime reporting centre is urging people to beware of a bogus ‘Omicron PCR test’ email.

Action Fraud has said criminals are sending fake NHS emails asking you to order ‘an Omicron PCR test’.

The email claims new Covid test kits have had to be made as the new variant “appears dormant in the original test kits.” This is a scam and not correct.

The content of the fake email can be seen below:

Get Your Free Omicron PCR today to avoid restrictions

NHS scientists have warned that the new Covid variant Omicron spreads rapidly, can be transmitted between fully vaccinated people, and makes jabs less effective.

However, as the new covid variant (Omicron) has quickly become apparent, .

What happen if you decline a COVID-19 Omicron test?

In this situation, we warned that testing is in the best interests of themselves. friends, and family.

People who do not consent or cannot agree to a COVID-19 test and refuse to undergo a swab must be isolated.

How to request a Free Omicron PCR test? You can order your Omicorn per test via NHS portal by clicking the link below:

 

Action Fraud has said: “The NHS will never ask for bank details, so please be aware of suspicious emails or text messages.”

“Received an email or text which you’re not quite sure about? Is it asking you for payment or financial details?”

“If you are suspicious, you should report it by forwarding the email to: Report@phishing.gov.uk”

“Report suspicious text messages by forwarding them to 7726.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Alyn and Deeside MP delivers “wonderful and evocative” speech to Commons on 125 years of Shotton Steel

News

Police appeal after pedestrian suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries following collision with car in Sychdyn

News

Flintshire youth football team scores house builder sponsorship

News

Two arrested in Deeside for drug driving offences on first day of police Christmas crackdown

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst takes stake in Flintshire facilities management firm

News

Just over half of Flintshire’s 12-15 year old’s have had Covid jab but more need to be encouraged says union

News

Shotton residents warned of ‘suspicious individual’ trying to open garden gates

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads backing for Shelter Cymru’s #NoHomeKit campaign

News

Energy bills could rise by £240 per household next year – but simple energy saving steps can cut costs

News





Read 479,915 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn