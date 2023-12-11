A550 at Dobshill back open following earlier collisions

Update: A550 at Dobshill is back open following two collisions earlier this afternoon .

Earlier report: Police have closed a stretch of the A550 following two road traffic accidents, causing disruption in the area.

The affected stretch of road lies between the Dobshill / Dirty Mile roundabout and the Penmynydd A5118 / A5104 roundabout.

The closure has resulted in queueing traffic as motorists navigate the unexpected disruption.

According to the latest traffic reports, the road closure impacts the A550 in both directions, extending from the A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout) to the A549 Dirty Mile.

Inrix traffic website states: "A550 both ways closed, queueing traffic due to two accidents from A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout) to A549 Dirty Mile."

North Wales Police took to social media to alert the public stating: "A5118 / A5104 has been closed due to two road traffic accidents having taken place. Please avoid the area, thank you."

