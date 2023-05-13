A55 faces four-night closure in Flintshire next week for essential resurfacing work
Essential resurfacing work is set to disrupt travel on the A55 in Flintshire next week.
The work is taking place from Junction 31 (J31) Caerwys to Junction 32 (J32) Holywell.
The works will commence on May 18, 2023, and will last until May 24, 2023, with the exception of the weekend.
The project, which involves resurfacing on the eastbound carriageway, will be carried out over four nights.
The working hours are slated between 8pm and 6am, which will necessitate a full eastbound carriageway closure.
This decision to execute the resurfacing work overnight has been made in an attempt to minimise disruption for motorists and local residents.
However, traffic diversions will be in place during the hours of work, and road users are advised to plan their travel accordingly.
During the closure, traffic will be diverted off the A55 eastbound carriageway at J31 Caerwys. The diversion will continue onto the A5026 Holywell Road before allowing motorists to re-join the A55 westbound carriageway at Junction 32a Springfield.
