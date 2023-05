A55 faces four-night closure in Flintshire next week for essential resurfacing work

Essential resurfacing work is set to disrupt travel on the A55 in Flintshire next week. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The work is taking place from Junction 31 (J31) Caerwys to Junction 32 (J32) Holywell. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The works will commence on May 18, 2023, and will last until May 24, 2023, with the exception of the weekend. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The project, which involves resurfacing on the eastbound carriageway, will be carried out over four nights. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The working hours are slated between 8pm and 6am, which will necessitate a full eastbound carriageway closure. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

This decision to execute the resurfacing work overnight has been made in an attempt to minimise disruption for motorists and local residents. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

However, traffic diversions will be in place during the hours of work, and road users are advised to plan their travel accordingly. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

During the closure, traffic will be diverted off the A55 eastbound carriageway at J31 Caerwys. The diversion will continue onto the A5026 Holywell Road before allowing motorists to re-join the A55 westbound carriageway at Junction 32a Springfield. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​



Latest News