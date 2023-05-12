A55 eastbound reopens after lorry collision near Flintshire border
The A55 eastbound is back open following an extended closure due to a lorry collision near the Flintshire border.
The driver of the vehicle is safe and well, according to a Traffic Wales statement.
The incident, which caused the lorry to overturn, occurred at around 2am, leading to the closure of the road from Junction 28, Waen to Junction 29, Pant y Dulath.
The disruption particularly affected traffic heading away from St Asaph towards Flintshire.
The emergency services were quick to respond, but the road remained closed for an extended period while recovery efforts were underway.
A diversion was in operation, directing traffic via the B5429 through Rhuallt.
In a statement, Traffic Wales thanked the public for their patience while the carriageway was cleared under difficult circumstances.
“We would like to inform the public that the road has now reopened and that the driver of the vehicle is safe and well,” said a spokesperson for Traffic Wales.
"Thank you for your patience while those involved worked hard in clearing the carriageway quickly under difficult circumstances."
