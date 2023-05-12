Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th May 2023

A55 eastbound reopens after lorry collision near Flintshire border

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A55 eastbound is back open following an extended closure due to a lorry collision near the Flintshire border. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The driver of the vehicle is safe and well, according to a Traffic Wales statement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident, which caused the lorry to overturn, occurred at around 2am, leading to the closure of the road from Junction 28, Waen to Junction 29, Pant y Dulath. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The disruption particularly affected traffic heading away from St Asaph towards Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The emergency services were quick to respond, but the road remained closed for an extended period while recovery efforts were underway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A diversion was in operation, directing traffic via the B5429 through Rhuallt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement, Traffic Wales thanked the public for their patience while the carriageway was cleared under difficult circumstances. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We would like to inform the public that the road has now reopened and that the driver of the vehicle is safe and well,” said a spokesperson for Traffic Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Thank you for your patience while those involved worked hard in clearing the carriageway quickly under difficult circumstances.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Chester fan suffers broken jaw after being attacked by own supporters
  • “Desperately low stock levels” prompts urgent appeal from Flintshire Foodbank
  • Into the Night: Chester Zoo’s popular late nights to return this summer

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Chester fan suffers broken jaw after being attacked by own supporters

    News

    “Desperately low stock levels” prompts urgent appeal from Flintshire Foodbank

    News

    Into the Night: Chester Zoo’s popular late nights to return this summer

    News

    Deeside MP’s disappointed at UK Government’s decision over Jade’s Law

    News

    A55 eastbound near Flintshire back open following earlier overturned lorry incident

    News

    Reminder: M56 closure in Cheshire this weekend affects traffic to and from North Wales

    News

    New control room technology helping Welsh Ambulance Service respond to 999 calls

    News

    Wrexham Glyndwr to launch bilingual Speech and Language Therapy degree

    News

    Cost of living pressures putting Welsh grassroots sport at risk

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn