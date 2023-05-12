A55 eastbound closed near Flintshire border due to an overturned lorry
The A55 eastbound from is closed near the Flintshire border this morning following a collision and overturned lorry.
The road is shut from Junction 28, Waen to Junction 29, Pant y Dulath.
The incident, which took place at around 2am is affecting traffic heading away from St Asaph towards Flintshire.
**Update 08:45**
Vehicles have now been recovered and the clean up process is in place.
We thank you for your patience. Further update will follow. https://t.co/QdS6k0nPjs pic.twitter.com/Hyf5rMkiPe
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) May 12, 2023
The road is expected to stay closed for an extended period while recovery efforts are underway.
A diversion is in operation, traffic is being directed via the B5429 through Rhuallt, continuing east onto the unclassified road to rejoin the A55 at Junction 29.
Drivers are advised to follow the diversion route and plan for potential delays in their journey.
