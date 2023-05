A55 eastbound closed near Flintshire border due to an overturned lorry

The A55 eastbound from is closed near the Flintshire border this morning following a collision and overturned lorry. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The road is shut from Junction 28, Waen to Junction 29, Pant y Dulath. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The incident, which took place at around 2am is affecting traffic heading away from St Asaph towards Flintshire. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

**Update 08:45** ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ Vehicles have now been recovered and the clean up process is in place. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ We thank you for your patience. Further update will follow. https://t.co/QdS6k0nPjs pic.twitter.com/Hyf5rMkiPe ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) May 12, 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The road is expected to stay closed for an extended period while recovery efforts are underway. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A diversion is in operation, traffic is being directed via the B5429 through Rhuallt, continuing east onto the unclassified road to rejoin the A55 at Junction 29. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Drivers are advised to follow the diversion route and plan for potential delays in their journey. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

