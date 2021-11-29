A55 closed between A483 and A51 following multi-vehicle collision
Motorists are being warned of a road closure and long delays after a collision on the A55.
National Highways North-West say that the A55 in Chester is “closed eastbound between the A483 and A51 (near Boughton)” due to a multi vehicle collision.
There are reports of 3.5 miles of congestion.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey if travelling that area.
More shortly.
