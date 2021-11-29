Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 29th Nov 2021

Updated: Mon 29th Nov

A55 closed between A483 and A51 following multi-vehicle collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Motorists are being warned of a road closure and long delays after a collision on the A55.

National Highways North-West say that the A55 in Chester is “closed eastbound between the A483 and A51 (near Boughton)” due to a multi vehicle collision.

There are reports of 3.5 miles of congestion.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey if travelling that area.

More shortly.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Omicron variant: Booster jabs being extended to all adults

News

Flint Coastguard issues advice after dog gets stuck in mud in Queensferry

News

Omicron variant – Wales and Scotland first ministers call on prime minister to hold COBRA meeting

News

People who currently receive HMRC benefit payments into a Post Office card account given extra time to switch

News

Two young women from Flintshire killed in crash near Chester – Families pay tribute.

News

Top tips for avoiding getting scammed out of your hard-earned pension pot

News

Area of diseased larch trees equivalent to 30 football pitches set to be felled in Moel Famau forest

News

24-hour ‘read-a-thon’ aiming to help keep recently reopened Gladstone’s Library thriving

News

Wales CMO: No confirmed Omicron cases in Wales “but it’s probably a matter when, not if”

News





Read 458,202 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn