A55 closed between A483 and A51 following multi-vehicle collision

Motorists are being warned of a road closure and long delays after a collision on the A55.

National Highways North-West say that the A55 in Chester is “closed eastbound between the A483 and A51 (near Boughton)” due to a multi vehicle collision.

There are reports of 3.5 miles of congestion.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey if travelling that area.

