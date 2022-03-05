A55 carriageway closure all weekend in Flintshire for resurfacing work

A section of A55 in Flintshire will be closed all weekend as resurfacing work continues.

Six weeks of roadworks began at the end of February for carriageway resurfacing between junction 36 Warren Interchange to junction 35 Dobshill.

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed on Saturday and Sunday, a diversion route is in operation from Warren Interchange, along the A5104 to the Penymynydd roundabout, along the A550 to the A55.

FULL WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURE
#A55 J36 Warren Interchange to J35 Dobshill travelling Westbound.
Friday 20:00pm to Monday 06:00am

Traffic Wales has said: “The works are being carried out under a combination of daytime lane closures, full closures overnight and on weekends in each direction.”

“Full closures have been limited to take place overnight and over the weekend when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.”

What is closing and when:

A55 J36 Warren Interchange- J35 Dobshill Westbound

Sunday February 27th – Thursday March 17th

There will be night time lane closure from 19:30-06:00 on February 27th to set out traffic management for 1 night only

Then from February 28th onwards, there will be daytime lane closures between 06:00-20:00, full overnight closures from 20:00-06:00 and full weekend closures from Friday 20:00 to Monday 06:00.

A55 J35 Dobshill to J36 Warren Interchange Eastbound

Friday March 18th – Friday April 8th

There will be daytime lane closures between 06:00-20:00, overnight full closures from 20:00-06:00 and full weekend closures from Friday 20:00 to Monday 06:00.

During full carriageway closures a diversion route will be established from Warren Interchange, along the A5104 to the Penymynydd roundabout, along the A550 to the A55.