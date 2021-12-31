A548 in Bagillt currently closed due to a fire at a recycling centre – residents asked to close windows and doors
Police have closed a section of the A458 in Bagillt due to a fire at a recycling centre.
The road is closed in both directions and police have asked people to use an alternative route.
A548 shut as @NWPolice and Four @NorthWalesFire crews deal with #Bagillt recycling centre incident! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/40bwWxiIr0
— Azz Lennox (@azzlennox) December 31, 2021
Four fire engines are reported to be in attendance at the site.
Crews from Holywell, Deeside, Abergele and Rhyl are currently in attendance tackling a fire at a recycling unit on Dee Bank Industrial Estate, Bagillt.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Officers are appealing for people to keep away from the area and residents are asked to close windows and doors due to smoke.”
More as and when..
