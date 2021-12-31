Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 31st Dec

A548 in Bagillt currently closed due to a fire at a recycling centre – residents asked to close windows and doors

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have closed a section of the A458 in Bagillt due to a fire at a recycling centre.

The road is closed in both directions and police have asked people to use an alternative route.

Four fire engines are reported to be in attendance at the site.

Crews from Holywell, Deeside, Abergele and Rhyl are currently in attendance tackling a fire at a recycling unit on Dee Bank Industrial Estate, Bagillt.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Officers are appealing for people to keep away from the area and residents are asked to close windows and doors due to smoke.”

 

More as and when..



