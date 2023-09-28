A494 Mold bypass closed due to police incident
A section of the A494 Mold bypass has been closed due to an incident.
Police have said the stretch of road between the New Brighton roundabout and the Wylfa roundabout is currently shut.
Just after 2.15pm, Traffic Wales has said the road will remain closed for a “couple of hours.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed its presence at the scene, a spokesperson said they were called juts before 12.10pm. They dispatched an emergency ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and a duty operational manager to the location, a Wales Air Ambulance also provided assistance.
One reader has told Deeside.com “The road from New Brighton to Bryn-y-bal is also closed.”
Inrix traffic website says: “Bryn-Y-Baal Road both ways closed, heavy traffic due to police incident from Heol Fammau to Moor Croft. The A494 Mold Bypass is also closed.”
⚠️ Warning ⚠️
❗ Police Incident ❗#A494 closed in both directions | New Brighton roundabout – Pentre roundabout (Mold) ⛔
Emergency services are on scene. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/Q2OAx1fic2
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) September 28, 2023
A traffic report for the area states:
|Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on A494 both ways from A5119 (New Brighton roundabout) to A541 (Wylfa roundabout).
****ROAD CLOSED****
Due to an incident on the A494 near Mold, the stretch of road between the Esso Roundabout and Shell Roundabout have been closed. pic.twitter.com/B4bLFzgP3R
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) September 28, 2023
