Posted: Tue 15th Mar 2022

A494 Mold Bypass overnight closures next week for maintenance work

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A494 Mold Bypass will be closed overnight for four nights next week in order for routine maintenance to take place.

The work will get underways on Monday, 21 March.

The works are being carried out overnight “when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.” Traffic Wales has said.

The closures will take place from:

  • Monday 21 March at 7pm to Tuesday, 22 March at 6am when the A494 will be closed from the Bromfield Roundabout to the Bryn Coch Roundabout.
  • Tuesday 22 March at 7pm to Wednesday, 23 March at 6am when the A494 will be closed from the Wylfa Roundabout to the Bromfield Roundabout.
  • Wednesday 23 March at 7pm to Thursday, 24 March at 6am when the A494 will be closed from New Brighton Roundabout to the Wylfa Roundabout.

During the closures, traffic will be diverted via A5119 and A541 through Mold Town Centre.



