Posted: Fri 7th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 7th Oct

A494 Deeside – slip road closed due to flooding

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A slip road off the A494 in Deeside has been closed due to flooding.

A band of heavy rain has been tracking over Deeside causing tricky driving conditions in the area.

The flooding is at exit slip on the eastbound side at Drome Corner (Gateway to Wales).

Traffic Wales has said “We will shortly be closing the eastbound off slip for drome corner on the A494 due to heavy flooding. Please plan ahead to avoid delays.”

