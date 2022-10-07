A494 Deeside – slip road closed due to flooding

A slip road off the A494 in Deeside has been closed due to flooding.

A band of heavy rain has been tracking over Deeside causing tricky driving conditions in the area.

The flooding is at exit slip on the eastbound side at Drome Corner (Gateway to Wales).

Traffic Wales has said “We will shortly be closing the eastbound off slip for drome corner on the A494 due to heavy flooding. Please plan ahead to avoid delays.”

That band of heavy rain currently tracking over Deeside – according to the Met Office forecast for Connah’s Quay it should clear up around 2pm, while the BBC forecast says rain until 5p 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OjvPufLfM7 — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) October 7, 2022

