A feast of entertainment set to arrive at Wrexham’s William Aston Hall

William Aston Hall in Wrexham has announced a spectacular line-up of ten new shows, ranging from musical performances and comedy, to family entertainment and enlightening talks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These diverse events promise something for everyone, providing a rich blend of culture and excitement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Young audiences can look forward to a high-energy performance by Pop Princesses on 16 September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This unique children’s pop concert features fairy tale princesses belting out top pop hits from artists including Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On 30 September, The Hit Parade, a tribute to The Jam, Style Council, and Paul Weller, will grace the stage, bringing the greatest hits from the icons of mod culture. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After the overwhelming response to their initial show, intended as a tribute to a dear friend, the band has continued to tour, sharing beloved tracks and creating a lasting legacy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following a successful run in London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, QUEENZ arrives in Wrexham on 12 October. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This live vocal drag extravaganza has received rave reviews for its reimagined pop anthems and the performers’ incredible vocal prowess. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

October also welcomes An Evening of Burlesque, blending cabaret, comedy, music and burlesque in a glamorous spectacle of feathers and costumes, and Top Secret – The Magic of Science, a colourful and interactive show fusing magic with feats of science. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Beyond Supervet, a show by world-renowned veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick, offers a blend of passion, humour, and raw truth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fitzpatrick’s unique insights and reflections on his career and modern medicine are sure to captivate audiences on 3 November. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Music lovers can enjoy performances from The Fron Male Voice Choir, Mercury, a tribute to Queen, Sweet, and East 17, each bringing their unique charm and hit songs to the William Aston Hall’s stage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for these shows are expected to sell out quickly, so audiences are encouraged to book soon to secure their spot at what promises to be an unforgettable season of entertainment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information or to book any of these shows please visit William Aston Hall’s website

www.williamastonwrexham.com or by calling the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

