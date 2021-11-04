A Deeside based business has raised £3,000 for a mental health charity after tragic loss of a colleague

Deeside business Mayr-Melnhof Packaging’s family fun day raised £3,000 to provide vital mental health support for people across the region.

All the money raised from the event, which took place in August, has been donated to the Ellesmere Post-based mental health charity Chapter.

Chapter provides one-to-one support, workshops, and group activities for those experiencing mental ill-health, as well as training for businesses.

It was organised by MM Packaging, a market leader for packaging production in Great Britain, after the business lost one of their staff to mental illness earlier this year.

Matt Hayes from MM Packaging said: “We sadly lost a colleague not too long ago relating to mental health, so it is a topic that is close to our heart.”

“Earlier this year, we established a Mental Health First Aid team on site to ensure that confidential support can be provided as required in the workplace, so this combined with working with a mental health charity later in the year has a real alignment and tie.”

“From the moment we first made contact with Chapter, we really felt welcomed and could feel the genuine appreciation that we had chosen to support them.”

Chapter says that the £3,000 raised by MM Packaging will allow the charity to continue inspiring positive mental health and prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Daniel Rogers, CEO of Chapter, said: “Every single life lost to mental ill-health is a tragedy, and we understand first-hand how important it can be for people experiencing mental ill-health to get the reassurance they need.”

“Whether it is one-to-one support, mental health first aid or simply a listening ear, the £3,000 generously donated by MM Packaging will help us continue to deliver our services to the community.”

Donations to Chapter help the charity provide free services for individuals, businesses, and communities across the region.