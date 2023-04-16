Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th Apr 2023

£600,000 funding boost for Wales’ credit unions

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

£600,000 of funding has been announced to help credit unions provide ethical and affordable lending during cost of living crisis ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh government funding will boost a cost of living intervention introduced last year, which is providing assistance to people with poor credit histories who are struggling financially. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Credit unions have a proven track record of building financial resilience to those who may be more financially vulnerable. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Not-for-profit, they are owned by the people who use their services, rather than by external shareholders or investors. They are affordable and responsible lenders who contribute to the economy and the financial wellbeing of members. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said: “Welsh credit unions work incredibly hard in support of our journey to promote social justice and tackle poverty across Wales. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Their services have been – and will continue to be – vital to people suffering financial difficulties during this unprecedented cost of living crisis. I’d like to thank them for their commitment to providing access to fair and affordable credit. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I would urge those struggling who may be at risk from high interest doorstep lenders or loan sharks to instead turn to their local credit union, which can provide access to fair and affordable credit.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funding is one of a number of ways the Welsh Government is supporting people through the cost of living crisis by providing targeted help to those who need it the most. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister’s visit follows an additional £121,033 in capital support for Smart Money Cymru Community Bank and Merthyr Tydfil Borough Credit Union to assist with the cost of necessary updates to IT infrastructures, bringing them in line with high street banks. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The upgrades will make credit unions more attractive to members who expect a digital experience, providing a genuine alternative to high-cost lenders especially to a younger audience. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

CEO of Smart Money Cymru Community Bank, Mark White said: “The capital support from Welsh Government for investment in new IT has been a tremendous boost, which will allow Smart Money to grow and develop new affordable banking services. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The additional funding to support our lending to those least able to access finance means we can target our loans at those who most need credit in these challenging times.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • UK-wide emergency alert test: Text revealed for next weeks trial
  • New smart motorway plans being scrapped but two in North West will be completed
  • Ellesmere Port theatre’s unloved loft renovated to support local charity

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    UK-wide emergency alert test: Text revealed for next weeks trial

    News

    New smart motorway plans being scrapped but two in North West will be completed

    News

    Ellesmere Port theatre’s unloved loft renovated to support local charity

    News

    Flintshire Council targeted by ‘no win, no fee’ solicitors over ‘unmerited’ tenant disrepair claims

    News

    No direct trains running between Flintshire and the Wirral on Grand National Day

    News

    Flintshire Council: New grass cutting policy aims to support nature and well-being of local communities

    News

    Digital health revolution: Almost half of people in Wales using technology to manage health

    News

    Endometriosis: how the condition may be linked to the immune system

    News

    TU experts explained how to choose the best broker for Forex in Malaysia

    #AD

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn