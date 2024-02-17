Grassroots: FAW would supports summer football leagues amid weather woes

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) would welcome grassroots football trialling summer leagues in response to adverse weather conditions that resulted in the cancellation of 6,000 games last winter.

FAW chief Noel Mooney has highlighted the pressing need for better grassroots football facilities in Wales and urged for increased investment from governments and local authorities.

Since joining the FAW in 2021, Mooney has been vocal about his surprise at the substandard conditions of grassroots facilities, describing them as “poor”.

“Thankfully, we’re taking steps in the right direction, but we’ve a hell of a long way to go,” Mooney told BBC Wales, emphasising the long-term requirement of £498m to elevate the standard of facilities including artificial pitches and pavilions.

The funding requirement far exceeds the FAW’s financial capabilities, which vary significantly based on the national teams’ success in qualifying for major tournaments.

[Noel Mooney, Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales | Photo: FAW]

This winter’s weather has again brought the issue to the forefront, with Gareth Thomas, chairman of Halkyn Juniors Football Club, highlighting the detrimental impact of high training costs on grassroots football.

“Just to train three sides [on 3G facilities] costs the best part of £150 a week,” Thomas explained, pointing out the financial strain on local clubs.

Mooney has proposed greater investment as a solution, cautioning against the broader societal costs of underfunding sports.

He suggested that investment in football could yield substantial benefits for community health and crime prevention, invoking the “multiplier effect” of sports funding on societal well-being.

Another potential solution involves adjusting the football calendar to accommodate summer play, a model that has seen success in Nordic countries.

This adjustment could mitigate the impacts of climate change and provide a more reliable schedule for games, avoiding the disruptions of extreme winter weather.

“It would be foolish and wrong for us not to consider doing things differently,” Mooney added, opening the door for leagues interested in piloting summer football.

The Welsh government has expressed its continued support for grassroots sports through annual funding to Sport Wales, with an investment of approximately £2.5m last year in both grassroots and elite football facilities.

This funding aims to support the nation’s health and well-being while addressing some of the challenges highlighted by the FAW.

