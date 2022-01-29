Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 29th Jan 2022

Updated: Sat 29th Jan

23 year old pedestrian killed after collision in St Asaph

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision last night involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A525 Rhuddlan Road, near the Talardy Hotel, St Asaph.

The incident occurred at 21.20hrs yesterday evening, 28th January.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Road Policing Unit said overnight: “Sadly, this evening officers attended a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 23 old male from out of the area was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen a male walking on the road around this time to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via live web chat quoting incident number B013043.”



