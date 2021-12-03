Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Dec 2021

20 people evacuated from pub fire – “electrical fault” with tumble dryer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

As we reported overnight, Fire crews attended the Halfway House public house yesterday evening in Connah’s Quay.

The North Wales Fire & Rescue Service have provided more details this morning, they said, “We were called to this incident at 20.46hrs at a public house on Church St, Connahs Quay on 2.12.21. It involved a fire in a tumble dryer – for our advice on tumble dryer safety – see here. The cause on this occasion was an electrical fault.

“Two crews attended and 20 people evacuated. The tumble dryer was removed outside. Noone was hurt. There was 100% fire damage to the appliance and some damage to the room or origin, and light smoke damage to the ground floor of the property.

“Crews used 4 sets of breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera in dealing with the incident and checking for hotspots afterwards.

“The stop was call in at 21.41 hrs”

Top image: Bradley Williams shared this image of the fire overnight on social media.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Christmas in vibrant Flintshire town centre for 12 new businesses… and more will follow in 2022

News

SP Energy Networks to pay additional £150 compensation to those left with no power for 48 hours

News

Energy bills set to rocket again in April doubling the average householders’ heating bills since last year

News

Local theatre company on the lookout for two “Purrfect” performers as key roles up for grabs

News

Huge spike in number of crimes involving indecent images of children recorded in north Wales

News

Retailers ‘take drivers for a ride’ by hiking petrol prices in November while wholesale prices fall, says RAC

News

Eight assaults a day committed on Welsh emergency service workers during first half of 2021

News

Fire crews attend Halfway House public house fire

News

Surgical same day emergency care unit to improve treatment times opens at Wrexham Maelor

News





Read 477,785 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn