20 people evacuated from pub fire – “electrical fault” with tumble dryer

As we reported overnight, Fire crews attended the Halfway House public house yesterday evening in Connah’s Quay.

The North Wales Fire & Rescue Service have provided more details this morning, they said, “We were called to this incident at 20.46hrs at a public house on Church St, Connahs Quay on 2.12.21. It involved a fire in a tumble dryer – for our advice on tumble dryer safety – see here. The cause on this occasion was an electrical fault.

“Two crews attended and 20 people evacuated. The tumble dryer was removed outside. Noone was hurt. There was 100% fire damage to the appliance and some damage to the room or origin, and light smoke damage to the ground floor of the property.

“Crews used 4 sets of breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera in dealing with the incident and checking for hotspots afterwards.

“The stop was call in at 21.41 hrs”

Top image: Bradley Williams shared this image of the fire overnight on social media.